The inspectors have described students at the school as “friendly, courteous, well-rounded young people” who have developed a strong sense of pride in both their school and their personal achievements.

Staff are effective leaders who give students ample opportunity to make good progress in all subjects, with their oral skills and pride in their work being highlighted as particularly notable.

Pupils also display an “enthusiastic participation in extra-curricular activities and leadership opportunities”.

Students’ mental health is vital to leaders’ understanding of the way they prepare their curriculum, as “an important precursor” to their learning.

As a result of this, inspectors have noted that all pupils feel safe and secure in school with plenty of evidence of an appropriate safeguarding plan in place.

There is a strong emphasis on quality of teaching and is at the “heart of the school’s approach to the curriculum” with staff able to work collaboratively between themselves and partner schools to “develop an authentic, purposeful curriculum and plan for appropriate progression”.

Leaders introduce staff to varied strategies to help them work with individual students and there is freedom for them to be flexible as to what works for each subject.

The report states that staff’s “attitudes and their work reflect their commitment to the pupils and the school’s values, as well as a clear sense of shared responsibility”.

The school’s “highly inclusive ethos…and wide-ranging provision” means students come out of the school developed into “responsible, well-informed citizens who know that their individuality will be celebrated and respected” given the focus on mental positivity and support throughout the school.

The headteacher is praised for their balancing of a “caring, compassionate leadership with a highly reflective, strategic and evaluative approach” which has clearly rubbed off on the other leaders at all levels throughout the school, according to the inspectors.

Despite the general positivity of the report, there are concerns over the levels of attendance within the school, particularly among students eligible for free school meals, although there is an appreciation that attendance has improved since last year.

The connections between the school and governors have been highlighted as something that needs improvement.

Inspectors do understand that for many, this is a new position and that they are working to improve their understanding of the ways the school works with a level of “rigorous self-evaluation” that is constantly determined to improve their teaching and professional practice.

The inspectors have given the school these recommendations and has invited them to prepare a case study on its work for self-evaluation.