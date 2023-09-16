We look at their cases.

Brannon Jones

A thug walked up to a complete stranger before kicking him in the head so hard the victim choked on his own blood and people thought he was dead.

Brannon Jones, 21, from Cwmbran jumped up and down on the balls of his feet gleefully chanting, “I knocked him out, I knocked him out” after the horror attack.

The defendant was dared by a friend to go up to the victim and knock him out outside Tesco Express in the town.

Jones was jailed for six months after he admitted causing grievous bodily harm.

Danny Robinson

A bully who beat his ex-girlfriend until she was unconscious and who ignored a restraining order to send her threatening messages.

Danny Robinson, 27, from Cwmbran made repeated calls to his former partner despite being prevented from contacting her.

He called her a "f****** b****", prosecutor Jac Brown told Cardiff Crown Court.

Robinson was sent to prison for eight months after he pleaded guilty to a malicious communications offence and being in breach of a restraining order.

James Hillier

A paedophile was jailed for nine months after “stupidly” deleting the dating apps Tinder, Badoo and WooPlus from his mobile phone.

James Hillier, 37, was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order in January 2022 after receiving a suspended prison sentence for downloading child abuse films.

One of the conditions of that order prohibited him from deleting his internet history.

Prosecutor David Pinnell said Hillier began to upload adult dating apps on to his Samsung Galaxy almost as soon as the sexual harm prevention order was made.

The defendant, from Cwmcarn, Caerphilly admitted being in breach of the sexual harm prevention order and being in breach of the suspended prison sentence.

Imtiaz Fazal

A notorious Newport shoplifter was back at it again after he was caught stealing alcohol worth £259 from a city supermarket.

Imtiaz Fazal, 38, of no fixed abode, took the goods from an Asda store last month on Wednesday, August 30.

He pleaded guilty to theft and was jailed for eight weeks at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

Fazal committed this offence not long after being released from prison after being locked up for 18 weeks in June.

That was for offences that included the theft of eight bottles of whisky worth £264 from Sainsbury’s on Albany Street and fraud after he used a woman’s bank card without her permission to buy goods worth £47.48 on Commercial Road.

Gethin Probert

A man was jailed for an orgy of violence against his wife which included putting a machete to her throat and threatening to kill her.

Gethin Probert, 48, from Caerphilly strangled her, kicked her in the groin and repeatedly punched her in a catalogue of shocking domestic abuse.

Newport Crown Court heard how his now ex-partner suffers flashbacks as a result.

Probert was locked up for 29 months after pleading guilty to intentional strangulation and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Leigh Moran

A firestarter was locked up for destroying a housing association garage in an arson attack the day after he set a skip ablaze.

Leigh Moran, 35, from Pontypool torched the Melin Homes garage and the skip belonging to Pontypool Waste Disposal on February 1 and February 2.

Nuhu Gobir, prosecuting, told Newport Crown Court: “The garage was destroyed and the damage cost £6,000.”

Detectives identified Moran as the culprit for the seemingly motiveless crimes after he was captured on CCTV cameras.

The defendant was jailed for nine months after he admitted two counts of arson.