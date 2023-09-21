This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook. More than 5,300 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?

Sign: 20 minutes / 20 munud is you walk from here to Risca. Picture: Granville Joxies.

Craft: 20 knitting stitches on a needle at the start of a new project in Cwmbran. Picture: Nicky Elizabeth Deacon.

Lake: 20 birds on the water at Tredegar Park. Picture: Larry Wilkie

Total: 10 spots on each wing = 20. Seen in a Risca garden. Picture: Paul Harris.

Red: The number 20 train at Blaenavon Railway. Picture: Tammy Louise Mountain.

Time: Almost 20:00 on the Christ Church clock in Ebbw Vale. Picture: Sian McDermott.

Fast: Photographer Theresa Hayes jokes that her tortoise Gelert would be faster than the 20mph control limits.

Speed: A road sign in Llanyravon. Picture: Natalie Annette Rowles.

Snail: People think traffic will be moving at a very slow pace - although some drivers will just ignore it. Picture: Lee James Kershaw.

Driver: Charlie is more than happy to stick to 20 on the way to the groomers. Maybe a bit faster on the way home to Cwmbran. Picture: Sarah Williams.