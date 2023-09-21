With the new 20mph speed limit in force in Wales, we thought we would set the theme as 20 for this week's South Wales Argus Camera Club spread.

This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook. More than 5,300 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?

South Wales Argus: Sign: 20 minutes / 20 munud is you walk from here to Risca. Picture: Granville JoxiesSign: 20 minutes / 20 munud is you walk from here to Risca. Picture: Granville Joxies.

South Wales Argus: Craft: 20 knitting stitches on a needle at the start of a new project in Cwmbran. Picture: Nicky Elizabeth DeaconCraft: 20 knitting stitches on a needle at the start of a new project in Cwmbran. Picture: Nicky Elizabeth Deacon.

South Wales Argus: Lake: 20 birds on the water at Tredegar Park. Picture: Larry WilkieLake: 20 birds on the water at Tredegar Park. Picture: Larry Wilkie

South Wales Argus: Total: 10 spots on each wing = 20. Seen in a Risca garden. Picture: Paul HarrisTotal: 10 spots on each wing = 20. Seen in a Risca garden. Picture: Paul Harris.

South Wales Argus: Red: The number 20 train at Blaenavon Railway. Picture: Tammy Louise MountainRed: The number 20 train at Blaenavon Railway. Picture: Tammy Louise Mountain.

South Wales Argus: Time: Almost 20:00 on the Christ Church clock in Ebbw Vale. Picture: Sian McDermottTime: Almost 20:00 on the Christ Church clock in Ebbw Vale. Picture: Sian McDermott.

South Wales Argus: Fast: Photographer Theresa Hayes jokes that her tortoise Gelert would be faster than the 20mph control limitsFast: Photographer Theresa Hayes jokes that her tortoise Gelert would be faster than the 20mph control limits.

South Wales Argus: Speed: A road sign in Llanyravon. Picture: Natalie Annette RowlesSpeed: A road sign in Llanyravon. Picture: Natalie Annette Rowles.

South Wales Argus: Snail: People think traffic will be moving at a very slow pace - although some drivers will just ignore it. Picture: Lee James KershawSnail: People think traffic will be moving at a very slow pace - although some drivers will just ignore it. Picture: Lee James Kershaw.

South Wales Argus: Driver: Charlie is more than happy to stick to 20 on the way to the groomers. Maybe a bit faster on the way home to Cwmbran. Picture: Sarah WilliamsDriver: Charlie is more than happy to stick to 20 on the way to the groomers. Maybe a bit faster on the way home to Cwmbran. Picture: Sarah Williams.