Inspectors have described the school as being in a period “of significant change” after having its procedures and processes thoroughly reviewed in the last two years, but say that it is providing a “welcoming and caring community” that puts children’s well-being at the forefront.

They have made note that the new headteacher is the main force behind these changes with the support of the previous executive headteacher, and a determined focus on providing “the effective and high-quality education for its pupils”.

There has been an acceptance from the inspectors that the new systems and policies in place have started to make some positive inroads, but they say “it is too early to judge its impact on pupils’ progress”.

Teachers and staff are being given extra professional training to ensure they can complete their work in the best way possible for their students, although the relationships between staff and pupils is already strong, with pupils feeling supported in the ways their social and emotional needs are handled in the school environment.

The plans focused on students with special educational needs is a focus for this new headmaster, and inspectors believe in time they will enable them to identify and support these students well. However, they say many of these processes are currently “not robust enough to make sure that staff meet all pupils’ needs fully” and will require more consistent work.

Inspectors note that the majority of students are well-behaved and are determined to develop their mathematical, reading and skills, but the students’ ability to show physical progress in their writing skills are “more limited”, as is their confidence and understanding of the Welsh language.

Inspectors have recommended that the leadership in other levels of the school and inconsistencies in quality of teaching should be high on the school’s list of priorities, as well as keeping focused on improving processes for supporting the more vulnerable students who might be struggling with some of their school development.