The union said its members at 16 train companies would walk out on Saturday, September 30 and Wednesday, October 4.

Additionally, overtime is also set to be banned from Friday, September 29 to Friday, October 6.

The strikes are coinciding with the Conservative party’s annual conference, with the first walkout date happening the day before the conference begins and the second date is the final day of the event.

The strikes coincide with the Conservative Party conference in Manchester (Image: PA)

Rail strikes set to continue

The RMT and Aslef unions have been in a dispute with the Government over pay and conditions for more than a year now, with there having been regular strikes in recent times.

Mick Whelan, general secretary of Aslef, said of the current action: “While we regret having to take this action – we don’t want to lose a day’s pay or disrupt passengers as they travel by train – the Government and employers have forced us into this position.

“Our members have not had a pay rise for four years – since 2019 – and that’s not right when prices have soared in that time.

“Train drivers quite reasonably want to be able to buy now what they could buy four years ago.”

Mr Whelan likened Transport Secretary Mark Harper to “Where’s Wally?”, saying he had made no contact with the union since last December.

“Where’s Mark Harper? He holds the purse strings. The train companies have told us. They say they cannot act without his say-so.”