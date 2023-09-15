The Impossible singer won the 2012 series of Simon Cowell’s hit TV show The X Factor.

Recently, speaking on The Red Carpet Treatment podcast, Arthur said he is still in touch with his X Factor mentor Nicole Scherzinger.

James Arthur's Bitter Sweet Love tour will see him perform across the world including UK shows in cities such as Bournemouth, Birmingham, Glasgow and more.

These are the dates for the UK/EU leg of the Bitter Sweet Love world tour - can’t wait for you all to see the show ❤️ Everyone who pre-orders the album from my official store before 3PM BST this Tuesday will receive access to my EU/UK tour pre-sale! Thank you so much for your… pic.twitter.com/ESxrR6NtpJ — James Arthur (@JamesArthur23) September 15, 2023

Arthur recently shared that his new album Bitter Sweet Love is being released on January 26, 2024 and can be pre-ordered by fans now.

James Arthur Bitter Sweet Love World Tour UK dates

International Centre, Bournemouth – March 5

Utilita Arena, Birmingham – March 6

Utiltia Arena, Sheffield – March 8

Utilita Arena, Newcastle – March 9

Connexin Live, Hull – March 10

OVO Hydro, Glasgow – March 13

AO Arena, Manchester – March 15

OVO Arena Wembley, London – March 16

My 5th studio album is due out on January 26th 2024... I’ve worked with some incredible creative minds during this process, Ed Cooke who shot the cover has been instrumental in developing the narrative and helping bring Bitter Sweet Love to life in his photos and I can't wait for… pic.twitter.com/iqCWIthJIT — James Arthur (@JamesArthur23) September 11, 2023

How to buy tickets to see James Arthur in the UK

If you’d like to see James Arthur perform live in the UK, here’s how you can.

Tickets are available to buy via the Ticketmaster website.

A pre-sale will take place from 9am on Wednesday, September 20 and end at 8am on Friday, September 22.

For those wanting to buy tickets in the general sale, you can get them on Friday, September 22.

Tickets will be released at 9am on Friday.