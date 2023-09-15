Since the recent heatwave, you might’ve heard the term Indian summer used and Brits can expect to see it next month.

The Met Office told The Mirror that the Indian summer could occur as a high pressure moves across the UK in the first week of October.

The newspaper was told that the usual temperatures of early October, usually around 11C, could almost double as the sunshine is set to return.

The start of October could be warmer than usual this year (Image: Getty Images)

"With southerly winds coming up from Europe, that'll generally bring a slightly warmer direction of air for us and would then allow those temperatures to climb a touch more," Jonathan Vautrey, meteorologist with Met Office, said.

Mr Vautrey added: "Obviously, it will be dependent on exactly what weather is currently across Europe at that stage as well because that's what we'll be tapping into. We may not see necessarily the same extreme heat building as this month but it will allow the temperatures to rise above average from the time of year.

"At this stage, already the real indication is that they'll be slightly increased and above average for certain during that warm spell, so that might allow us to push 20C, or 20C plus in some locations."

The forecaster said that if Europe sees high temperatures, which isn’t unusual in early October, then the UK will see "significant rises" of temperatures above that.

Mr Vautrey added: "A lot of people will have settled for October's weather being relatively unsettled and cold, so if this pulls off then people will just experience that little slight late dose of some warmth, even if it's not the scorching heat of this month."

The change in weather will depend on Europe’s southerly wind, Mr Vautrey explained.

This will mean locations across the UK will experience Europe’s high pressure.

As of yet, northerly winds and bitter conditions from the Arctic aren’t on the cards for autumn.

What does the Met Office's long range forecast say?





The Met Office’s long range weather forecast currently predicts the weather the UK can expect from Friday, September 29 to Friday, October 13.

The forecast is updated regularly and can be found via the Met Office website.

The website says: “Confidence remains low in late September and early October; however there are signals emerging of low pressure often being centred to the west of the UK, with higher pressure close to or just east of the UK, indicating a greater chance of more in the way of settled conditions.

“There is an increased chance of some late season warm spells, with above average temperatures most likely.”