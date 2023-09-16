The 20mph speed limit has been a hot topic across Wales since the Welsh Government passed the law in July 2022 which will see a default 20mph speed limit placed on residential roads all over the country.

These roads are usually located in residential and built-up areas and often have street lights on them (placed no more than 200 yards apart).

First Minister Mark Drakeford said the speed limit reduction will protect lives and save the NHS in Wales £92 million a year.

St Brides Major has been trialling the new 20mph limit ahead of the nationwide change.



We spoke to residents about how the change has made their village a safer, calmer and greener place for everyone to enjoy.



Watch this 👇 pic.twitter.com/NkJrBlH3sL — Welsh Government (@WelshGovernment) September 14, 2023

When does the 20mph speed limit start in Wales?





The speed limit on restricted roads across Wales will be reduced from 30mph to 20mph on September 17, 2023.

So as of midnight tonight, unless a residential road is exempt, it will have a 20mph speed limit.

Mobile and fixed speed cameras will be in place on certain residential roads across Wales to monitor drivers and ensure they are following the new limit.

You can see the full list of 20mph speed cameras in Wales by visiting the GoSafe website.

Wales 20mph map - all the roads affected by the speed limit change

From Sunday (September 17) all restricted roads in Wales will be reduced from a 30mph to 20mph speed limit.

You can see all the roads set to be impacted by the speed limit change on DataMapWales, as well as the roads that will be exempt.

How fast are you driving? From 17th September, most 30mph limits will change to 20mph in Wales. Education, engagement and enforcement will be in place to keep our streets safe for all of us. #ReadyFor20mph — Welsh Government Transport (@WGTransport) September 4, 2023

Exemptions

There are some residential streets that will be exempt from the change to 20mph and will retain a speed limit of 30mph.

The Welsh Government website, explaining roads that would be exempt from the change, says: "We recognise not all roads with a currently at 30mph limit will be suitable to change to 20mph.

"These roads will be known as exceptions.

"Local Authorities will consider with their communities which roads should remain at 30mph and there will be 30mph signs to tell you this."

The RAC issued a warning to all motorists driving in Wales, urging them to “pay full attention” to signs rather than their sat navs after the 20mph change was made on Sunday.