The immediate reaction of inspectors was that Bryn Bach provides “a caring and welcoming environment for all staff, pupils and families” where well-being of students is a high priority, ensuring everyone feels “valued and proud” to be part of their community.

Specific praise has been reserved for the improvements made by the senior leadership team who they now see as having “a clear vision for the future of the school” with arrangements for the continued development of teaching strategies for reading and writing.

Given this is a school with a priority for well-being, the relationships between staff and students are incredibly “positive and supportive” as well as those between the students who are well-behaved and represent the school well both in, out and around the environment, with attitudes to school that are reflective of these relationships.

Inspectors are quick to praise the extra-curricular activities provided by the school, which “enhance a wide range of skills effectively and inspire pupils to take up new interests” that then help to develop their life skills and well-being to ensure they are mature and well-rounded individuals.

The experiences and teaching techniques are defined as “appropriate” with plenty of opportunities provided to allow students to improve their knowledge and understanding through their work. However, improvements are suggested for the ways in which staff can ensure pupils “develop their skills systemically or apply them purposefully”, with particular attention paid to the written subjects.

Inspectors have noted the ways staff leaders keep an eye on the self-evaluation within the school, keeping regular tabs on pupil assessments and standards within class books, but express concern that some of these monitoring processes “do not always pick up on important areas of teaching and learning that need improving”.

There is particular attention paid to the lack of Welsh teaching in school, and the need for stronger, more constructive feedback to help students develop as they get older and move up through the school years.

Inspectors have made four key recommendations for the school in the areas of Welsh, self-evaluation, writing standards and ensuring all learning allows clear, steady development for all pupils.

Overall the school is praised for its caring environment where all pupils “feel happy and safe” and valued as members of the school community, with some improvement required in terms of the clarity of developments in learning.