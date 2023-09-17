If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more. Or telephone 01269 843084.

You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website.

Louise, three years old, female, Shih Tzu cross. Louise needs a patient home and needs lots of time to learn to trust people. She has greatly improved since she first arrived. Louise will need a calm adult-only home with at least one other resident dog which can help her gain confidence and settle into her new home. Louise has never lived in a home before so will need to learn new skills such as housetraining and walking on a harness/lead when she is ready.

Jack, six years old, male, Cavalier King Charles Spaniel cross Bichon Frise. In foster in Llandeilo. Jack has come out of his shell so much since he first arrived and continues to gain confidence each day. He will need a home with a resident dog which can help him settle in. Jack has Glaucoma in both eyes and has daily eye drops to help him manage this. Jack can live with older dog savvy children who are respectful of his needs.

Dutchess, two years old, female, French Bulldog. Dutchess is a happy girl who loves cuddles and fuss. She already walks on a lead. She can be an only dog in the right home but can also happily live with other dogs. She can live with dog savvy children. Dutchess hasn’t lived in a home before so may need help with housetraining but with lots of positive reinforcement this shouldn’t take too long.

Sky, three years old, female, Border Collie. Sky is an absolute delight to look after. She’s a happy active girl who will happily relax on your lap for endless cuddles. She can initially be nervous of new people and will need to learn to trust you first. Sky would need to be the only dog in a home where she can be the centre of attention. Sky walks beautifully on the lead and is already learning other commands. She will need an experienced adult-only home which is calm and quiet to help her thrive.

Haroldina, three years old, female, Shih Tzu. Haroldina is a sweet but timid girl. She does run away when approached but when given a little time relaxes and settles in your arms. Haroldina will need a home with another resident dog to help her settle in. Haroldina will need compassionate adopters who can help her learn new skills such as house training and learning to walk on a lead/harness when she is ready. Haroldina is such a sweet gentle soul who just needs time to realise how good it is to feel loved.