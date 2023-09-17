This four-bedroom property Ty Coch Farm, Bryn Carno, in the village of Rhymney, near Tredegar, is being sold by Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions.

The cottage, which is also listed on Rightmove, has a guide price of £48,000 plus, and needs a lot of refurbishment – but it has plenty of potential.

Currently on the ground floor is a lounge, sitting room, dining room, kitchen, bedroom with shower area, and a bathroom.

More photos showing the inside of the property are available in the gallery at the top of this page.

The first floor of the cottage currently houses four bedrooms.

Angie Davey, who is handling the sale for the auctioneers, said: "It's an awesome property, set in its own land, which could make the ideal project for someone and then deliver a gorgeous result.

"The detached cottage is situated in a tucked away position with far-reaching views and local countryside walks."

She continued: “The cottage will require renovation works including repair to the upper gable end wall but could be a real jewel once work is completed.

"Currently the property provides a lounge, sitting room, dining room, bathroom, bedroom with shower area to ground floor and four bedrooms to first floor."

"The plot sits in approximately a third of an acre which includes a large garden to the front and side, parking, a detached garage with power and light and a coal shed.”

According to the listing on Rightmove there is a Japanese Knotweed treatment programme in place believed to have started two-and-a-half years ago. The property is to be sold with vacant possession.

The cottage is included among a catalogue of some 80 lots being offered online by Paul Fosh Auctions with the sale starting from 12pm on Tuesday, October 3 and ending from 5pm on Thursday, October 5.

You can register to bid on Ty Coch Farm (once it goes to auction) via https://shorturl.at/giCGX

The full October catalogue of Paul Fosh Auctions listings is available to browse via https://pfosh.uk/catalogue