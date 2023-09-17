COULD you convert this tumbledown cottage into a perfect rustic retreat?

This four-bedroom property Ty Coch Farm, Bryn Carno, in the village of Rhymney, near Tredegar, is being sold by Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions.

The cottage, which is also listed on Rightmove, has a guide price of £48,000 plus, and needs a lot of refurbishment – but it has plenty of potential.

Currently on the ground floor is a lounge, sitting room, dining room, kitchen, bedroom with shower area, and a bathroom.

The first floor of the cottage currently houses four bedrooms.

"The detached cottage is situated in a tucked away position with far-reaching views and local countryside walks."

She continued: “The cottage will require renovation works including repair to the upper gable end wall but could be a real jewel once work is completed.

According to the listing on Rightmove there is a Japanese Knotweed treatment programme in place believed to have started two-and-a-half years ago. The property is to be sold with vacant possession.

You can register to bid on Ty Coch Farm (once it goes to auction) via https://shorturl.at/giCGX

The full October catalogue of Paul Fosh Auctions listings is available to browse via https://pfosh.uk/catalogue