This week we feature a small selection.

For more details go to www.allcreaturesgreatandsmall.org.uk/.

Flynn, a cross breed Romanian rescue dog, needs a special home and will need to meet potential adopters a number of times before a decision is made. He came to the UK in June 2023 and since being at the sanctuary his confidence has blossomed.

Flynn is amazing on the lead but can become spooked at certain traffic and will require training with this. Off lead, all Flynn wants to do is run. Due to Flynn's background of being a Romanian street dog, we would never recommend that he be let off lead. He came to the sanctuary from a multi-dog kennel and is used to being around 25 other dogs in a pen at one time. Flynn can live with another dog but within this crucial treatment stage, he will need to be kept calm and may need to be kept separated from the other dog in the household in order to not engage in play and to keep him as calm as possible. Flynn is trusting of humans to a certain degree.

Flynn is currently being treated for Heartworm (Grade 2) and will require long-term care until he is given the all clear by a vet. Due to his on-going treatment he is on restricted exercise.

We are ideally looking for a quiet home, with older children (14-plus) so that Flynn can finish his treatment in a calm, chilled environment.

Poptart and Waffle are long haired Guinea Pigs which were born in 2021. They are likely brothers, who are looking for a home together. They are both very timid upon first greeting. Both will require regular grooming to make sure their coats stay smooth and shiny.

The sanctuary asks for a £30 adoption fee for a pair of guinea pigs. When enquiring, please provide a photo and dimensions of any accommodation that is currently in place.

Rabbits Tater and Tot arrived at the sanctuary in June 2023. They are mother and daughter. Tater (Mum) can be a little dominant around Tot (daughter) at times and due to this, they will need a large enclosure in their new home with plenty of space to run around.

Tater (Grey and White) loves affection and does not mind a stroke. She is the more sociable of the two. She enjoys exploring her enclosure and often runs up to you when she knows you have tasty greens!

Tot (Brown) is a bit shyer and enjoys her own company. She will come up to you for food on her terms. Tot also adores spending time outside rather than inside but this could change in a home environment, depending on the set up.

Rabbits need lots of space to perform all their natural behaviours. It is recommended that a pair of medium-sized rabbits should be housed in an area measuring at least 3m x 2m x 1m which incorporates an integral shelter measuring at least 1m x 2m x 0.75m and a large space for them to exercise.