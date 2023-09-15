The 32-year-old from Rumney, Cardiff was jailed this afternoon after he admitted dangerous driving and driving while disqualified on the M4 motorway in the hours leading up to the tragedy.

Loughlin was found alive in the wreckage of a Volkswagen Tiguan lost in woodlands in the St Mellons area of the city trapped next to the bodies of three of his dead friends and one other survivor.



Eve Smith, 21, was killed with Darcy Ross, both aged 21 and from Newport, and Rafel Jeanne, 24, from Cardiff, while bank worker Sophie Russon, 20, survived with Loughlin in the wreckage – found nearly two days later by police.

The defendant, who was a rear seat passenger at the time of the crash, had filmed himself inhaling balloons when speeding at between 80mph and 90mph.

He was sometimes travelling without his hands on the steering wheel.

The footage was released by the CPS.