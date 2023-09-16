Junction 28 Tredegar Park to Junction 25 Caerleon has closed until Monday, September 18, for maintenance work to take place.

The M4 slip road is the second one to close this weekend after Junction 26 off Malpas Road and J25A Grove Park will be closed while essential work takes place to waterproof the River Usk Bridge.

Ten miles of the M4 eastbound will be closed, which could cause closures on the slip road, are expected to cause heavy delays in the area with motorists warned to plan ahead.

Junction 28 to Junction 25 will be closed today until 6 am on Monday, September 18, just after the 20mph speed limit is introduced.

This stretch of the M4 will be closed due to road works, with Junction 28, 26, 25A and 25 closed for road works. Traffic Wales (Image: AA Traffic)This stretch of the M4 will be closed due to road works, with Junction 28, 26, 25A and 25 closed for road works



Diversions for Junction 26 to 25A will be in place for the eastbound closure with motorists able to join the M4 at Junction 25A.

For both closures, traffic will be able to leave the M4 at Junction 27 High Cross and to Cwmbran and Caerleon at Junction 26.

Before the new speed limit comes into force on Sunday, Newport County also host Barrow at home in their League Two campaign tomorrow, Saturday, September 16 at 3 pm.

Fans are advised to plan accordingly to arrive at Rodney Parade in time for kick-off, due to the expected chaos on the roads and diversions in place.