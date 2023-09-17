A young partnership from Newbridge in Newport found success at the UK dance championship in July.

Emilia Harrison, an 11-year-old from Pentwynmawr, and her dance partner, 10-year-old Nazarii Lazurko, a refugee from Ukraine, secured the title of United Kingdom dance champions, their first victory since Nazarii arrived in the UK.

The partnership had been born after Nazarii came to the UK just 18 months ago, fleeing the war in Ukraine. His family soon discovered his love for dance and got in touch with the local dance school, KLA Dance about training him up as a beginner in both Latin and Ballroom.

Through the power of social media, Nazarii and his family gained sponsorship for dance lessons from KLA Dance and for a house from a Newbridge family.

Within a few short months, despite not speaking much English and having to adapt to a new country at the tender age of 9 years old, his determination and passion for dance won out and he was paired up with Emilia for competitions.

The pair have been incredibly successful, competing in competitions all over Europe and Ireland, as well as featuring on popular television shows including Britain’s Got Talent and Blue Peter.

Throughout this year alone, they have made numerous semi-finals at major events, and regularly finished in the top six.

However, they finally made that final hurdle this summer when they lifted the UK world championship trophy as winners.

Nazarii and Emilia beat out numerous other couples for the title (Image: Jade Harrison)

Emilia’s mum Jade Harrison said: “Our aim was for them to simply try and make the final. To be announced as the winners was just the icing on the cake and a dream come true.

“We can’t thank their teachers at KLA enough, they went above and beyond for both of them. For the children, and the whole family, this was the most unbelievable experience and a memory they won’t ever forget.”

Nazarii’s mother Olena Miroshnychenko added: “I want to remember this, they really wanted it so they worked hard. They did it because they are part of a great team!”

Now, Nazarii and Emilia will be looking to win more major championships and defend their title next year, something they will be able to do with local sponsorship from businesses to help them take that next step in the dancing world.

Who knows, could we be seeing the next pair of new professionals on Strictly Come Dancing in a few years?

Congratulations, Nazarii and Emilia!