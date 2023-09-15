Newport Magistrates Court and Cwmbran Magistrates were suddenly closed and cordoned off after a bomb threat.

Police now say they have arrested a man in connection with the incident.

A Gwent police spokesperson said: "We received reports that explosive devices were left at the magistrates court premises belonging to the court service in Tudor Road, Cwmbran, and Usk Way, Newport.

"A 37-year-old man from the Cwmbran area was arrested on suspicion of making a bomb threat and remains in police custody at this time.

"No devices were located and the buildings were evacuated as a safety precaution.

"The cordons have now been removed."