A CWMBRAN man has been arrested and is in police custody after a bomb threat to two magistrates courts this afternoon, September 15.
Newport Magistrates Court and Cwmbran Magistrates were suddenly closed and cordoned off after a bomb threat.
Police now say they have arrested a man in connection with the incident.
A Gwent police spokesperson said: "We received reports that explosive devices were left at the magistrates court premises belonging to the court service in Tudor Road, Cwmbran, and Usk Way, Newport.
"A 37-year-old man from the Cwmbran area was arrested on suspicion of making a bomb threat and remains in police custody at this time.
"No devices were located and the buildings were evacuated as a safety precaution.
"The cordons have now been removed."
