Living Streets Cymru, part of the UK charity for everyday walking, is celebrating new legislation to reduce speed limits in Wales.

From today, Wales will become the first UK nation to adopt a 20mph default speed limit on residential streets.

The new legislation means that most roads which currently operate as 30mph areas will reduce to 20mph.

It is estimated that the move will save up to 10 lives every year, result in 40 per cent fewer collisions and prevent up to 2,000 people being injured.

Research suggests that setting the default speed limit at 20mph in residential roads in Wales will reduce pressure on the NHS from a reduction in injuries from road traffic collisions and save £92m each year.

In 2019, Spain reduced the speed limit to 30km/h (18.64mph) on the majority of its roads. Since then, there have been 20 per cent fewer urban road deaths, with fatalities reduced by 34 per cent for cyclists and 24 per cent for pedestrians.

Stephen Edwards, chief executive, Living Streets said: “Introducing 20mph as the default speed on our residential streets will improve the places where we live, work and go to school.

“When someone is hit at 30mph, they are around five times more likely to be killed than if they were hit at 20mph. This is, quite literally, life-changing legislation.”

In a recent survey, one in three Welsh adults said that 20mph speed limits would increase their likelihood of walking more often.

Data from WOW – the walk to school challenge from Living Streets – reported that schools in pilot 20mph areas have seen a 39 per cent increase in active travel journeys (walking or cycling) compared to schools predominantly in 30mph areas. Children also reported feeling much safer on their journey to and from school each day.

Living Streets say they want to create a nation "where walking is the natural choice for everyday, local journeys".