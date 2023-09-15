Tata, an Indian conglomerate which owns the Port Talbot steelworks in South Wales as well as the Llanwern site in Newport, are to receive £500 million from the UK government in an effort to produce “greener” steel.

The firm, which employs around 8,000 people across the UK, will also invest about £750 million in the project.

However, the company has revealed that the plans will lead to consultations over a “deep potential restructuring”.

In a separate statement, the department for business and trade said the deal will only safeguard around 5,000 jobs out of Tata’s total workforce.

The Government said replacing the existing coal-powered blast furnaces at the Port Talbot site will “reduce the UK’s entire carbon emissions by around 1.5%”.

However, the steelworkers' union Community have branded the move from blast furnaces to electric arc furnaces is "putting all the eggs in one basket".

Alasdair McDiarmid, assistant general ecretary of Community, said: “Today’s announcement confirms our fears that Tata Steel intends to move to an electric arc furnace model for steel production at Port Talbot.

“Community is absolutely clear that we do not believe this is the right strategy for our economy or our industry.

“Putting all our eggs in the electric arc basket will come at the cost of thousands of jobs, our economic security, and the independence of our industry."

He said that the delay in consultation with the unions has "put unnecessary worry on the workers at Port Talbot".

“We will do everything in our power to protect our industry and our members from the implications of today’s misguided decarbonisation on the cheap announcement," he said.

Asked whether the switch to electric arc furnaces (EAF) would affect the plant in Llanwern, Newport, it is worth noting that today’s announcement is only about the proposal to invest in EAF steelmaking at the Port Talbot.

However, it does note: “Tata Steel UK would work intensively to ensure uninterrupted and reliable supply of products to fulfil customer and market commitments, including through the import of additional steel substrate from stable supply chains to feed its downstream units”.

These downstream units would include Llanwern.

In the Q&A section of their website, Tata note: "While the steelmaking process would change under the proposals we’ve announced, the output of the business will continue to flex to meet the prevailing needs of the market."

Labour claimed the plans would both waste money and hurt workers, with shadow UK business secretary Jonathan Reynolds saying: “Only the Tories could spend £500 million of taxpayers’ money to make thousands of British workers redundant.”

Downing Street acknowledged it had been an “anxious time” for employees and their families but insisted the changes were necessary.