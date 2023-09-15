A MAN has been arrested and two court buildings were evacuated after reports of explosive devices in the buildings.
Today, September 15, police evacuated Newport Magistrates and Cwmbran Magistrates and set up a 100m cordon round the facilities as a precaution while investigating explosive devices being left at the courts.
Emergency services responded swiftly closing swathes of Newport city centre.
No bomb devices were found and now a Cwmbran man is in police custody in connection to the incident.
On an unseasonable mild and pleasant day in the city centre the people of Newport were going about their business until all of a sudden, at around 1.30pm, police began cordoning off large swathes of the city including Frederick Street, George Street Bridge, Lower Dock Street and Usk Way.
At 2.15pm police released a statement to say they’d received threats of a bomb being placed in the law courts in Newport and Cwmbran and that the facilities had to be evacuated.
Specially trained officers and police dogs searched the premises while a cordon was set up round the facilities.
At the time, a police spokesperson said: "We received reports that explosive devices had been left at the magistrates court premises belonging to the court service in Cwmbran and Newport on Friday, September 15.
"The buildings were evacuated as a safety precaution, and a 100m cordon is now in place.
"Specially-trained officers and our police dogs are currently searching the buildings.
"No device has been located so far."
Roads jammed up and queues rapidly formed as sections of the city remained closed for police to continue their investigations, then, at 3.20pm, police confirmed a man had been arrested in connection with the incident.
Cordons were then laid down and reports on the ground say people were allowed back into the law courts.
A police spokesperson updated the situation, saying: "We received reports that explosive devices were left at the magistrates court premises belonging to the court service in Tudor Road, Cwmbran, and Usk Way, Newport.
"A 37-year-old man from the Cwmbran area was arrested on suspicion of making a bomb threat and remains in police custody at this time.
"No devices were located and the buildings were evacuated as a safety precaution.
"The cordons have now been removed."
