Running a 10K race is a physical and mental challenge in its own right, but knowing that every step I took would help raise funds for St David's Hospice Care provided an extra layer of motivation.

The hospice has been a beacon of hope and compassion in our region for many years, providing care and support to individuals facing life-limiting illnesses.

Their dedicated team of staff and volunteers work tirelessly to ensure that patients and their families receive the best possible care during some of the most challenging times in their lives.

The hospice goes beyond just medical care. It offers emotional support, companionship, and a sense of community to those it serves.

I’m sure many of us who read the Argus will know of family members or close friends who have had to access St David’s services and facilities.

I remember with much love and affection an old friend, Bill Morgan, who passed away peacefully at the hospice in some months ago. I know his family were so grateful that he could be cared for in such comfortable surroundings by expert, compassionate members of the health team.

As I laced up my running shoes that morning and stood among the other participants at the starting line, I was naturally filled with a huge sense of anxiety for the race ahead.

I was a slightly late entrant for the race, having only been convinced to take part by Gower MP Tonia Antoniazzi the fortnight prior, so I was quietly hoping my weekly runs around Allt-yr-yn and Westminster would stand me in good stead.

As I ran, I was constantly inspired by the spirit of camaraderie among the participants and the support of the spectators lining the streets. Every cheer, every encouraging word, and every high-five was a testament to the sense of unity felt on the day and efforts made for many great causes.

Crossing the finish line was a moment of personal achievement, but more importantly, it was a moment of fulfilment, knowing that together, we had made a positive impact on the lives of those in need. St David's Hospice Care relies on the support of donations, and I am extremely grateful to everyone who donated what they could to support them in this race. The link to donate is still live and I’d encourage those who can to donate to support this truly good cause.

While times continue to be tough, it is important to remember that help is available from a range of services and charities here in Newport, if you’d like advice or support, please get in touch with my office on 01633 256268 or email ruth.jones.mp@parliament.uk.