Every Monday on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.

If you’ve recently had a baby and would like to share your news with us go to www.southwalesargus.co.uk/new-baby/ and fill in our easy-to-use Q&A.

Amiyah Bonnie Long was born on August 15, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 15oz. She is the first child of Chloe Smith and Curtis Long, of Ebbw Vale.

Twins Millie and Malia Kelleher were born on August 12, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 3lb 13oz and 5lb 5oz respectively. Mum and dad are Cally Davies and Stuart Kelleher, of Cwmbran, and their siblings are Kyra Kelleher, 15, Shae Kelleher, 10, and Ajay Kelleher, six.

Nova-Jane Baxteras born on July 11, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lbs. She is the first child of Tyla Griffiths and Daniel Baxter, of Newport. Mum Tyla discovered she was pregnant but at her 12 week scan it turned out she was 30 weeks. She went into labour two weeks early.

Issac-James Christopher Harris was born on August 7, 2023, at home in Ringland, Newport, after being delivered by his dad Kyle Thomas. His mum is Chloe-Anne Harris and his big sister is Alayiah-Mai Irene Harris, three.

Tillie Rose Webb was born on July 25, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lbs 12oz. Her parents are Chloe Sully and Alex Webb, of Newport, and her sibling is Keegan, five.

Kylo James Warren was born on July 23, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 4oz. He is a very special first child for Rachel Jayne Watson and Kyrus Warren, of Abercarn, after trying to conceive for four years.

Aida-Leigh Banfield was born on August 25, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 5lb 12oz. Her parents are Kirsty Jackson and Adam Banfield, of Pontypool, and her siblings are Dylan Rowles, 15, and Bailey Banfield, 17.

Oscar Jack James O'Brien was born on August 15, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 1oz. He is the first child of Tanya O'Brien, of Newport.

Harry Harrison was born on August 22, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lb 13oz. His parents are Paul Harrison and Alison Harrison, of Caerphilly, and his big brother is Jack Harrison, seven.