The restaurant was established in late 2020 downstairs at the Aber hotel by Clive D'Angelo-Smith.

After an eventful few months with lockdowns and pub restrictions, it was then moved upstairs in May 2021 and has been there ever since.

Mr D’Angelo-Smith is also a founder of a catering business of the same name, doing events including weddings and corporate meetings, as well as a fine-dining business called Fine Dine With Clive, which has clients including Jaguar Land Rover.

He said: “I’ve been working in kitchens since I was 12 years old and have been a head chef or higher for the past 20 years.

“I’ve attained five-star food hygiene awards in all my premises and have previously helped with consultancy to other catering establishments and use my knowledge to help them.”

The Four Seasons at Aber is incredibly popular, regularly selling out of Sunday dinners, serving almost 60 guests every week.

Mr D’Angelo-Smith has always understood the importance of hygiene ratings and the inspections.

He said: “I find Environmental Health Officers to be helpful and good to work with and somewhere to gain good knowledge from.

“Paperwork is a big factor in your rating. If this isn’t up to date, you will get a higher risk score, causing your star rating to drop.

“I have been growing my business since 2019, where I started as a home-based caterer, again with a 5-star rating too. I’m really proud of all my businesses getting that high rating that’s so important to me.”

Aside from the excellent hygiene rating, Four Seasons has also found success at the Welsh Business Awards, securing runner-up in 2021, and winning Pub of the Year at the 2022 ceremony, while the catering business made the finals in both 2021 and 2022.