English rapper Yungen is set to bring his number-one hit single ‘Bestie’ to the Newport nightclub on Boxing Day.

Vibez boss Jack Bannister announced the news after he saw a packed-out crowd at his venue to enjoy classic hits from Fatman Scoop.

He said: “We are delighted to keep bringing top acts to Newport, we have received lots of amazing feedback and ticket sales have gone well so far.

Jack Bannister is attracting more agents after booking Yungen. Image: File (Image: File)Jack Bannister is attracting more agents with acts wanting to perform at the venue after booking Yungen. Picture: Jack Bannister

“We also have special guests performing with him, which we are not revealing until the day of the event.”

Yungen is due to perform at on Wednesday, December 26 and is the fifth celebrity guest booked this year.

He follows the likes of English DJ and producer Nathan Dawe, Tom Zanetti, Fuse ODG and Fatman Scoop who have all performed at the venue.

But the nightclub owner doesn’t plan to stop there, as he hopes to bring more big names to the venue before the end of 2023.

Yungen to bring hit single 'Bestie' to Newport this Boxing Day. Picture: Vibez Superclub (Image: Vibez Superclub)Yungen to bring hit single 'Bestie' to Newport this Boxing Day. Picture: Vibez Superclub

He added: “We have Kojo funds booked for New Year's Eve, Sefa who is an international superstar on the hardstyle dance scene on 30th December.

“I am also looking at options for someone to perform on December 28, potentially a clubland act for variety but nothing is confirmed yet”

Due to the number of celebrity guests who have performed at the venue, Mr Bannister has seen a surge in calls from agents wanting their acts to perform at the nightclub.

He is also trying to attract clubland singer Cascada, who is well known for her hits Every Time We Touch, Evacuate the Dancefloor, What Hurts the Most, and Miracle.

Clubland singer Cascada is a possibility to perform at the venue. Picture: PA Archive (Image: PA Archive)Mr Bannister is looking at clubland singer Cascada to perform at the venue. Picture: PA Archive

He added: “Cascada has been mentioned, it had amazing feedback on our Instagram story when gaining interest.

“There are definitely more agents contacting us for sure, I think we have established ourselves as a good place to perform.”

Who is Yungen?

Clive James Brooks, known by his stage name Yungen, was born in London.

The English rapper is best known for his number-one single ‘Bestie’ which is his most successful hit featuring Yxng Bang.

The single became his first platinum single in February 2018, he was also nominated for Best Newcomer at the Mobo Awards in 2015.

His music ranges between Rap and R&B and he has three albums.