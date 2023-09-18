The project is designed to create a new multi-million hi-tech post 16 education facility.

The High Value Engineering Facility (HiVE) will be located on the 1.96-acre site in Ebbw Vale, the location of the former Monwel Hankinson Building on Letchworth Road.

The new 21,808 sq ft site will provide state-of-the art training and education for young people and businesses in the fields of robotics, advanced materials and manufacturing, and digital and enabling technologies.

In partnership with Coleg Gwent, and industry partners, the Council secured over £12 million from the Welsh Government’s Tech Valleys programme and the UK Government to bring the redundant factory building back in to use.

Close to Ebbw Vale town centre and the Coleg Gwent, Blaenau Gwent Learning Zone, there will be a high-quality teaching space with the capacity for up to 600 students, complete with classrooms, study areas and a range of workshop spaces.

The space will be kitted out with state-of the-art robotics and manufacturing equipment available for use by both post 16 students and businesses taking on new technologies.

In addition, across Blaenau Gwent and the Heads of the Valley region, all schools will have access to HiVE and will be able to access guest lectures and demonstrations to help develop an understanding of the world of work through real world experiences and access to equipment outside of a school's often limited capability.

The facility will be available to all residents across Wales and will have the remit to encourage learners and students from under-represented groups into STEM careers.

The building work is scheduled to be completed by July 2024, in preparation for the start of the 2024-25 academic year.

The project is jointly funded from the UK Government’s Levelling Up fund and £3.9 million from Welsh Government Tech Valleys Programme.

Councillor John Morgan, Cabinet Member for Place and Regeneration at Blaenau Gwent Council said: “This is such an exciting project that has been facilitated by the council; to be able to develop a state-of-the-art education and training facility here in Blaenau Gwent to support our business community is great news.

“I am sure that this will be a catalyst to create highly skilled local jobs and long-term economic growth for the area.”

Principal of Coleg Gwent Guy Lacey said: “Our vision is 'changing lives through learning'. This means we are dedicated to the young people who live in the places we serve, providing them with the support to grow and develop. “As the local economy demands more expertise in STEM fields, Coleg Gwent aims to prepare the future workforce in a specialised facility that will provide learners with access to cutting-edge technology and innovation that reflects industry standards.”

Welsh Government Minister for Economy, Vaughan Gething, said: “This fantastic new facility will help inspire the next generation of engineers, raising aspirations and giving young people access to the skills they need for well-paid careers in the industries of the future. “Having a pipeline of talented young people will play a key role in achieving our ambitious vision of creating a vibrant, high technology hub in the valleys and attracting inward investors in the advanced manufacturing sector.”