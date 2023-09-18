The single garage, listed by Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions with a guide price of just £100, is located in appropriately named Downing Street.

Sean Roper, of Paul Fosh Auctions, said: "We don't expect Rishi Sunak to show interest in the lot but you never know.

"The garage is listed with a nil guide price which effectively means that anyone offering £100 could snap up this garage.

"The single unit is located to the rear of 17 Downing Street in Newport with access from Lloyd Street. It could well be ideal for those looking for storage of a vehicle, or parts or for general storage or the new owner might want to let the space out."

The garage is among some seventy lots to be offered online in the Paul Fosh Auctions sale which starts at noon on Tuesday, October 3, and ends from 5pm on Thursday, October 5.