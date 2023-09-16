A POLICE incident resulted in the closure of the busy A4042 near Cwmbran earlier this morning.
At around 2am, Gwent Police reported that the A4042 had been closed between Croesymwylach and Llantarnam.
The road was closed in both directions.
Diversions were put in place during the closure.
The police confirmed that, at around 4.30am, the A4042 had been reopened in both directions.
"Thank you for your patience," they said.
