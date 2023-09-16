If you see any of them, they ask you to get in touch on 101 or send them a direct message on social media.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Jonathan Weaver

Detectives want to speak to Jonathan Weaver, 33, from Ebbw Vale about an investigation into an assault in Blaenau Gwent on Wednesday, August 9 at around 6.40pm.

Reference: 2300265973

Lucy Hayden

Lucy Hayden, 25, from Tredegar has breached her licence conditions and has been recalled to prison.

Logan James

Officers are keen to speak to Logan James, 27, from Gelligaer about a public order offence in Caerphilly on Sunday, July 23 at around 4.40am.

Reference: 2300240908

David Morris

David Morris, 43, from Fleur-de-Lys, Blackwood has breached his licence conditions and has been recalled to prison.