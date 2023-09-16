Seeming more muted than last year's clear-skied event, the 2023 outing still boasted an array of vendors throughout the town which were all proving popular.

First stop for this reporter, once the press tent had been visited, was the Loaded Sausage Co.

Foot-long kielbasa hotdogs with cheese and jalapenos set me up for the rest of the day and drew impressed comments from passers-by.

It is safe to say that my sausage was the talk of one section of the Lower Brewery Yard seating area for a short while.

It was also one of the more value-for-money items on offer, with many locals bemoaning what they believe to be inflated prices at the event year on year.

One woman, who asked that she not be named, told the Argus that she and others she knew had gone to the festival regularly in years gone by.

"The last few times we won't go," she said.

"It's more about money than the food now. People are being priced out.

"How are you supposed to afford the ticket and then also £15 for one burger.

"It must bankrupt a family."

That being said, the atmosphere was for the most part positive, with stall holders and patrons alike not bothered by the downpours.

As well as trying the food, there was also the opportunity for people to see experts at work, with cooking demos taking place inside the market hall and up at the castle.

Talks were held in venues across the festival and there was also the chance for people who opted not to purchase festival tickets to enjoy themselves outside the main event.

Local businesses were plying their wares outside their various restaurants and in stalls on the main streets in the town.

Make sure you keep an eye on the Argus homepage in the coming hours for a full gallery of pictures from today's event.