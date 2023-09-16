THE ABERGAVENNY Food Festival returned to the town today - with punters braving heavy rain showers to get their hands on culinary goodies from across the world.
Seeming more muted than last year's clear-skied event, the 2023 outing still boasted an array of vendors throughout the town which were all proving popular.
See above for a full gallery of pictures from today's event.
You can also read more about the event here.
