A YELLOW weather warning for thunderstorms has been put in place for the whole of south Wales.
The warning has been put in place by the Met Office and will come into effect from 7am tomorrow morning.
It is currently predicted to remain in place until 6pm tomorrow, though that could still change.
The Met Office have warned that the following could be expected across the region as a result:
- There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds
- There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life
- Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services
- Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures
- There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads
- There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost
The warning also covers large parts of the south west of England, including Cornwall.
For more information and advice on how to prepare and remain safe, head to metoffice.gov.uk/weather/warnings-and-advice
