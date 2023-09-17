The 20mph speed limit has been a hot topic across Wales since the Welsh Government passed the law in July 2022 which will see a default 20mph speed limit placed on residential roads all over the country.

These roads are usually located in residential and built-up areas and often have street lights on them (placed no more than 200 yards apart).

First Minister Mark Drakeford said the speed limit reduction will protect lives and save the NHS in Wales £92 million a year.

Since midnight last night, unless a residential road is exempt, it will have a 20mph speed limit.

Mobile and fixed speed cameras will be in place on certain residential roads across Wales to monitor drivers and ensure they are following the new limit.

The Welsh Government website, explaining roads that would be exempt from the change, says: "We recognise not all roads with a currently at 30mph limit will be suitable to change to 20mph.

"These roads will be known as exceptions.

"Local Authorities will consider with their communities which roads should remain at 30mph and there will be 30mph signs to tell you this."

The RAC issued a warning to all motorists driving in Wales, urging them to “pay full attention” to signs rather than their sat navs.