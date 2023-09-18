The bridge spans the river near Castle Meadows, and will take cyclists and pedestrians from Llanfoist to Abergavenny and vice versa.

As part of the Welsh Government Active Travel funding awarded in 2023/24, phase 1 construction on the Llanfoist to Abergavenny Active Travel bridge is due to commence today (Monday, September 18).

The works comprise of earthworks for the south ramp only initially, on the Llanfoist side of the River Usk and will take approximately four weeks to complete.

These establishment works will be carried out by the Monmouthshire County Council’s operations team. Access to the bank will be maintained.

Construction will be paused over winter, after which the remaining elements of this ramp, the northside ramp and the main bridge structure will be constructed next year.

Work on the bridge is currently planned to be completed by December 2024.

This work does not include any routes within Castle Meadows this year.

The planning application for the Castle Meadows paths will be considered at the October planning meeting at Monmouthshire County Council.

For further information on the Llanfoist to Abergavenny Active Travel scheme, see monlife.co.uk/castle-meadows-faq/