They urge anyone with information to get in touch if they can help them find Margaret Bryce, 76, from Skenfrith, near Monmouth.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “Margaret, 76, was last seen at around 9.30am on Sunday, September 17 at her home address and officers are concerned for her welfare.

“She is urged to get in touch with us to confirm that she is safe and well.”

Margaret is described as around 5ft 3in tall and has grey hair.

Call Gwent Police on 101 or send them a direct message on social media quoting log reference 2300315768.