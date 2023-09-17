A WOMAN who was reported missing earlier today has been found.
Gwent Police launched an appeal for information into the disappearance of pensioner Margaret Bryce, 76, from Skenfrith, near Monmouth.
A force spokesperson just confirmed on Twitter that she has been found.
