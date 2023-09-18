Live

Traffic on first working day of 20mph speed limits across Wales

Traffic
South Wales
Wales
By Lauran O'Toole

  • Yesterday (Sunday, September 17) Wales became the first nation in the UK to lower the default national speed limit on residential roads from 30mph to 20mph.
  • The 20mph speed limit has been a hot topic across Wales since the Welsh Government passed the law in July 2022.
  • We will be providing you with the latest traffic updates as drivers take to the road for their first working day of 20mph speed limits and everything you need to know it.

