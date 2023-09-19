Judge Hywel James described how Christmas will never be the same for the family in question after they were crashed into by drink driver Paul Munday.

On December 25, 2022, Matthew Equeall was driving him, his partner and their three-year-old child to visit family on the height of the holiday season.

That joyous day at, Oakdale, Caerphilly, changed Mr Equeall’s life forever when Munday, 52, crashed into them leaving Mr Equaell with life-changing injuries.

Mr Equeall suffered two heart attacks on the way to hospital as well as a collapsed lung and injuries to his abdomen and pelvis.

His partner, River-Rae Hillman-Equeall, suffered fractures to her skull and left arm.

After the incident disgraceful Munday tested over three times the drink drive limit.

Munday tested positive for 118 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood – the legal limit is 35.

It was described how Munday’s driving was driving on the wrong side of the road and his Mini Cooper "oscillating".

It was found there was no defect in the Mini Cooper or the road and it was Munday's driving that caused the crash.

Because of the incident, personal trainer Mr Equaell has lost the ability to pursue his passion of exercise.

On sentencing at Cardiff Crown Court on Friday, September 15, Judge James said Munday’s actions had changed the course of the family’s life.

“Christmas will never be the same for this family again,” said Judge James.

Disgraceful Munday smashed into the family, leaving life-changing injuries (Image: Gwent Police)

In mitigation, it was said Munday, of Bryn Road, Cefn Fforest, Caerphilly, was remorseful having pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.

He had no convictions in 34 years, but was sent down for two years, nine months for this incident.

Munday pleaded guilty to a charge of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, causing injury by driving and drink driving.

He’ll serve half his prison term in custody and will pay a surcharge of £228.