Queens Head on James Street in Monmouth has announced that their regular Wednesday and Sunday original music gigs – held in conjunction with Music in Monmouth – are coming to an end.

The free events were launched in 2005 and have proven popular, but with the cost-of-living impacting businesses and people cutbacks have been made. Voluntary collections have been hosted at the events in the past, but this money goes entirely to the performers.

Sharing the announcement on Facebook, it has been described as “sad news for all who have enjoyed, loved, frightened, celebrated and enhanced their life experienced” but has offered a silver lining – with a few remaining Wednesday gigs lined up.

Plague Doctors Cure All will perform live on September 20, Rhodri Davies (harp) and Will Guthrie (percussion) will perform on September 27, and Bourne Williams Noonan headed by Sean Noonan on October 25 will conclude the original music gigs. These free events will kick off at 8.30pm, with more information on each act available here.

The venue owner, who took over the 16th century pub in May 2013, confirmed on Facebook that the pub will still be open as usual, writing: “We haven’t said no to the jazz events – we just can’t put the extra cash in the pot.

“Sorry to everyone that we have had to make these measures, but businesses are struggling a lot and we need to do some cutbacks.

“The pub will still be open on a Wednesday and Sunday and there will be some special events coming up.”

They also encouraged people to follow the venue’s new Facebook page which is available here.

Despite the recent announcement, Queens Head Monmouth will continue with its ethos which is: “making the Queens a welcoming pub for all” and offering a relaxed ambience for visitors.