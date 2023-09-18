The BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 announced that viewers will soon be able to browse and watch live TV channels together with on-demand content streamed straight to their smart TV

The service will be built into smart TVs and will feature a line-up of PSBs and other free-to-air channels.

Everyone TV, previously named Digital UK, is the platform operator of Freeview and its satellite twin Freesat and will also run the new service.

BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 to launch new streaming service

Speaking of the new service, Director-general of the BBC Tim Davie said: “Ensuring the universality of public-service television is sustained into the future is of paramount importance to the UK and all its public service broadcasters.

“We are delighted to be deepening our collaboration in helping viewers access our content, ensuring that, in a digital age, we deliver value for all audiences and that no one is left behind.”

From 2024, viewers will be able to browse channels through a programme guide and use new functions to find shows directly from live TV.

The service will be available next year. (Image: PA)

ITV chief executive Dame Carolyn McCall said: "As more and more UK households use internet-connected TVs, it’s critical that the public service broadcaster channels remain available and easy for them to find.

“This new collaboration enables the UK public to continue to get all of their favourite British TV channels, for free – just as Freeview did at the advent of digital TV.”

PSBs services will also be updated for the digital world under a draft from the Media Bill.

Alex Mahon, chief executive of Channel 4, said: “Streaming TV is increasingly the new normal for audiences, particularly young viewers, so it has never been more important for trusted PSB content to be readily available to everyone, for free."

Everyone TV is jointly owned by the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5.