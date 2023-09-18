Newport Magistrates Court and Cwmbran Magistrates were suddenly closed and cordoned off after reports of explosive devices on Friday 15 September.

Emergency services responded swiftly closing parts of Newport city centre.

At around 1.30pm, police began cordoning off large swathes of the city including Frederick Street, George Street Bridge, Lower Dock Street and Usk Way.

At 2.15pm police released a statement to say they’d received threats of a bomb being placed in the law courts in Newport and Cwmbran and that the facilities had to be evacuated.

Police began cordoning off large swathes of the city centre at just after 1.30pm (Image: Newsquest)

Specially trained officers and police dogs searched the premises while a 100m cordon was set up round the facilities.

Roads jammed up and queues rapidly formed as sections of the city remained closed for police to continue their investigations, then, at 3.20pm, police confirmed a man had been arrested in connection with the incident.

No bomb devices were found at either court.

Gwent Police confirmed to the Argus today that a 37-year-old man from Cwmbran has been released on bail.

The forces enquires into the matter continue.