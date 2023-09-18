A man has been released on bail after a bomb scare at two Gwent magistrates’ courts which saw the justice system's buildings evacuated.
Newport Magistrates Court and Cwmbran Magistrates were suddenly closed and cordoned off after reports of explosive devices on Friday 15 September.
Emergency services responded swiftly closing parts of Newport city centre.
At around 1.30pm, police began cordoning off large swathes of the city including Frederick Street, George Street Bridge, Lower Dock Street and Usk Way.
At 2.15pm police released a statement to say they’d received threats of a bomb being placed in the law courts in Newport and Cwmbran and that the facilities had to be evacuated.
Specially trained officers and police dogs searched the premises while a 100m cordon was set up round the facilities.
Roads jammed up and queues rapidly formed as sections of the city remained closed for police to continue their investigations, then, at 3.20pm, police confirmed a man had been arrested in connection with the incident.
No bomb devices were found at either court.
Gwent Police confirmed to the Argus today that a 37-year-old man from Cwmbran has been released on bail.
The forces enquires into the matter continue.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here