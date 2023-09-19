Corey Antell and Callum Nunn, both aged 19, both avoided custodial sentences after being given community orders at Newport Magistrates' Court.

The pair pleaded guilty to causing damage to a Ford Fiesta on Raglan Way, Bulwark, Chepstow.

The attack happened on November 20, 2021.

Antell, of Cwrt Ffynnon, Caldicot must complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, pay £250 compensation and fined £120.

Nunn, of Burnt Barn Road, Bulwark, Chepstow must carry out 40 hours of unpaid work and pay £250 compensation.