TWO teenagers have been sentenced for carrying out an arson attack on a woman’s car.
Corey Antell and Callum Nunn, both aged 19, both avoided custodial sentences after being given community orders at Newport Magistrates' Court.
The pair pleaded guilty to causing damage to a Ford Fiesta on Raglan Way, Bulwark, Chepstow.
The attack happened on November 20, 2021.
Antell, of Cwrt Ffynnon, Caldicot must complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, pay £250 compensation and fined £120.
Nunn, of Burnt Barn Road, Bulwark, Chepstow must carry out 40 hours of unpaid work and pay £250 compensation.
