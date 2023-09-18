A 71-year-old missing man who was last seen in Newport has been found after a desperate police search.
Alan Matthews, 71, was last seen near Friars Walk food court at around 4:20pm on Thursday afternoon, September 7.
He had last been seen wearing a blue denim jacket, blue t-shirt and blue jeans, with black shoes, and was believed to be carrying two bags.
Mr Matthews also has links to the Pill and St Julians areas of Newport.
In a Gwent Police update today the force confirmed that the 71-year-old had been found and thanked the public for sharing their appeal.
A spokesperson from Gwent Police said: “Alan Matthews,71, who had been reported as missing to police has now been found.
“Thanks for sharing our appeal.”
