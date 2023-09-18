And now Radio 1 presenter Sian-Eleri will be delving into some of the most intriguing mysteries in the second series of ‘Paranormal’ which will explore a series of ‘strange events’ regarded as one of the largest reports of UFO and extra-terrestrial activity in history.

Throughout the 1970s and ‘80s people reported dozens of events that occurred along the south and west coasts of Wales, some of which were terrifying, and all of which were unexplained.

One of the most famous UFO sightings took place over 40 years ago in Broad Haven when a class of pupils from the primary school claimed they had spotted a UFO in a field near their playground. Their discovery in 1977 sparked a wave of sightings for the rest of the year, resulting in the area being dubbed 'The Dyfed Triangle'.

The pupils described seeing a silver ‘cigar-shaped’ craft with a ‘dome covering the middle third’.

The children were subsequently separated and asked to individually draw what they had seen. And each child proceeded to draw exactly the same shapes.

Two months later, a hotel owner in Little Haven described seeing an object which looked like an ‘upside-down saucer’ and two ‘faceless humanoid’ creatures with pointed heads in silver suits.

She said so much heat came off the device her face felt burned and when she visited the field she said there were "two inches of burned ground".

‘Paranormal’ follows on from the success of the BBC Three and BBC Wales’ premium box-set series which has been streamed over 2.7 million times on BBC iPlayer.

“It’s been so eye-opening to investigate such open-ended issues, with series one raising questions and challenging my own beliefs, so I can’t wait to get started on the next celestial adventure,” said presenter Sian Eleri.

“The world of UFOs, extra-terrestrial activity and other theories around what exists in our skies is vast, so who knows what we might discover? I’m intrigued to find out.”

Sian-Eleri (Image: BBC)

Nick Andrews, Head of Commissioning at BBC Wales said: “Our nation’s obsession with all things paranormal is confirmed with our smash hit first series.

“Why wouldn’t we go again? This time to outer space and if some of the rumours are to be confirmed and the archive believed, Sian’s about to uncover an extraordinary true story…or is she?”