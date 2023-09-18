Iwan Baylis, 19, came off the road after he made the “silly” decision of getting behind the wheel after having one or two drinks too many.

Kate Lewis, prosecuting, told Newport Magistrates’ Court: “Police were called to a single vehicle road traffic collision after a Volkswagen Fox had come off the road and gone into a field at Pen y Parc in Abergavenny at around 9.30pm on August 31.

“The driver has then ran off and officers found people standing around the car.

“The father of the defendant had collected his son and brought him back to the scene.

“The defendant failed a roadside breath test and later gave a reading of 52 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.”

Baylis, of St Helen’s Road, Abergavenny pleaded guilty to drink driving.

Mitchell Woodman representing him said: “He went out with a friend with the intention of having one drink.

“The defendant got caught up in the moment and made a significant error of judgement and he decided to drive after having two more drinks.

“He left the scene to get a signal for his mobile phone.”

Mr Woodman added: “Fortunately there were no injuries and the only damage that was done was to his own vehicle.

“It was a very silly decision to drive and there was a lack of maturity.

“He understands he’s going to lose his licence today.”

Magistrates were told that Bayliss is a “valued” member of staff at an engineering and design firm where he is employed.

A company director provided a reference to the court on the defendant's behalf.

“They want him to stay despite him losing his licence,” his solicitor added.

“He’s going to find it difficult getting to and from work in the next 12 months or so.”

Baylis was banned from driving for one year and must pay a £300 fine as well as a £120 victim surcharge and £85 towards prosecution costs.