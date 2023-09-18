Matt Everett, the director of Panthera Britannia Declassified, said his team has been "inundated" following the film's July release.

One anonymous person even claims to have spotted a black leopard and its cubs on a roadside in Bristol, he said.

The film - released on Amazon two months ago - claims to have uncovered several groundbreaking big cat sightings.

Matt said: "After the film was released on Amazon and iTunes, we have been inundated with emails and messages from people wanting to report their own sightings.

“We have even had new videos and photos sent in, which really demonstrates the public interest in this subject.

“Last week we received a video, sent to us from Bristol.

"He wanted to remain anonymous for fear of ridicule by his colleagues, harming his career prospects, or even losing his job.

"But he claims that when driving over a road bridge on a very isolated and rural part of his route to work last month he saw a black leopard and two cubs cross the road in front of him, before jumping a fence at the opposite side of the bridge and disappearing into dense brush – in broad daylight.

“According to the eyewitness, there were no other motorists nearby, so he was able to quickly stop the car.

"He then fumbled for his phone with enough time to catch a brief video of the last cub as it disappeared from view.”

Tim Whittard, the show's producer, said: “We’re pleased to have raised public awareness of this fascinating subject.

"And it does seem that we are now developing a broader and more mainstream acceptance within the public zeitgeist that there is a lot more to this than just folklore and urban legend.”

In another video released by the filmmakers, a large dark animal is seen moving around the edge of a field in Norwich.

The documentary team previously claimed to have found the 'clearest' photo of a big cat prowling the British countryside.

The picture of the large panther-like creature was supposedly discovered in the files of a zoology organization.

It shows a large muscular black cat lying in long grass, apparently in Smallthorne, Staffs.

The photo was accompanied by a handwritten note dated March 17, the documentary team said - but it is unclear is which year it was taken.