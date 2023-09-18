South Wales could see as much as 200mm of rain in the coming days which is likely to lead to flooding causing disruptions to public transport, roads and power.

The yellow weather warning is set to be in place for 36 hours - from 6am tomorrow (September 19) to 6pm on Wednesday (September 20).

The heavy rain/flood warning will be in place for most of south Wales including Newport, Monmouthshire, Vale of Glamorgan and Swansea.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️



Rain across much of Wales and North West England

Tuesday 0600 – Wednesday 1800



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



— Met Office (@metoffice) September 18, 2023

What to expect from the yellow weather warning in South Wales?





The Met Office issued the yellow weather warning in south Wales due to heavy rain which may lead to flooding.

The yellow weather warning is also set to cause:

Flooding

Disruptions to bus and train services

Longer journey times on roads due to spray and flooding

Interruption to power supplies and other services

A Met Office spokesperson added: "Outbreaks of rain, heavy at times, will affect many parts of the UK on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"The heaviest and most persistent rainfall during this period is expected to affect the high ground of northwest England, northwest Wales and south Wales.

"Over the course of this 36 hours in these areas, 50-100 mm of rainfall is likely to accumulate widely, with as much as 150-200 mm in some locations."

Locations in Wales set to be affected by heavy rain warning

The yellow weather warning issued by The Met Office due to heavy rain is due to be in place across Wales, including in:

Blaenau Gwent

Bridgend

Caerphilly

Cardiff

Carmarthenshire

Ceredigion

Conwy

Denbighshire

Gwynedd

Merthyr Tydfil

Monmouthshire

Neath Port Talbot

Newport

Powys

Rhondda Cynon Taf

Swansea

Torfaen

Vale of Glamorgan

The yellow weather warning due to heavy rain and flooding will be in place from 6am Tuesday, September 19 to Wednesday, September 20.