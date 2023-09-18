In October, I will meet once again with residents and other stakeholders, as part of the Bryn Liaison Group.

The group was established to support residents in holding Bryn Group accountable for the effect that their site has on the residents of communities such as Gelligaer and Penybryn, as well as ensuring that the regulatory agencies involved are rigorously monitoring the site’s operations.

I will also be meeting with Stagecoach again next month, to follow up on previous conversations about how they are working to improve bus services locally.

Ahead of the winter respiratory virus season, I also wanted to highlight that the JCVI has recently published its advice on which vaccines are to be offered in the autumn Covid-19 booster programme.

As always, the primary aim of the vaccination programme is to boost immunity in those at higher risk from Covid-19 and to improve protection against severe illness and hospitalisation.

The following groups will be eligible for a booster vaccine and will also be encouraged to take up a seasonal flu jab:

• Residents in a care home for older adults;

• All adults aged 65 years and over;

• Persons aged 6 months to 64 years in a clinical risk group, as defined in tables three and four of the Covid-19 chapter of the Green Book;

• Frontline health and social care workers;

• Persons aged 12 to 64 years who are household contacts, as defined in the Green Book, of people with immunosuppression;

• Persons aged 16 to 64 years who are carers, as defined in the Green Book, and staff working in care homes for older adults.

When I have more information to share on this, I will do so on my Facebook page - @hefindavidms.