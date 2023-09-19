JOSH EMERY, 20, of Heol Helig, Brynmawr was banned from driving for 38 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cocaine derivative in his blood on Beaufort Hill, Ebbw Vale on May 1.

He was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

COURTNEY RYALL, 26, of Jubilee Road, Elliots Town, Caerphilly must £393 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she was found guilty following a trial in her absence of being drunk and disorderly outside Caerphilly Social Club on February 11.

CHRISTOPHER EVANS, 40, of Rhodfar Eos, Pontrhydyrun, Cwmbran must pay £1,070 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 76mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway in Newport between Junction 23a and Junction 25 on February 28.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JORDAN JOHN GRIFFITHS, 31, of Pear Tree Lane, Newport must pay £140 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 48mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 at Usk Way on February 2.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

DEAN EWERS, 43, of St Vincent Court, Newport was conditionally discharged for six months after he admitted sending a letter, communication or article conveying a threatening message on October 17, 2022.

He was made the subject of a 12-month restraining order and must pay a £26 surcharge.

ALAN HOLLAND, 51, of Norfolk Gardens, Borehamwood, Hertfordshire must pay £660 in costs and a surcharge after he was found guilty following a trial of assault by beating in Blackwood on February 3.

DAVID ALLEN, 52, of Trinity Place, Newport was banned from driving for three months after he pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified on Francis Drive on May 4.

He was fined £180 and must pay £85 costs and a £72 surcharge.

GARETH JAMES, 51, of Longfellow Gardens, Graig-Y-Rhacca, Caerphilly must pay £253 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted assaulting a police officer on May 13.

NATHAN LEWIS, 48, of Steeplechase Road, Duffryn, Newport must pay £365 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to possession of a knife in public on Malpas Road on August 1.

SEBASTIAN VEREZ, 27, of Ely Road, Fairwater, Cardiff must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 64mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway in Newport between Junction 26 and Junction 28 on February 3.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.