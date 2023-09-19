Kitchens in ten schools were transformed, with many receiving larger capacity combination ovens, new serving areas, dishwashers, fridges, and freezers.

The upgrade was part of the Welsh Government’s Universal Free School Meals rollout.

The completion of the works ensured that all primary school pupils were able to receive a free school meal from the start of the academic year - a year ahead of Welsh Governments implementation target.

Menus have since been revised to accommodate a daily vegetarian choice and an 'in house' dietitian provides special menus for over 200 pupils with special dietary requirements.

Torfaen Council Executive Member for Children, Families and Education, Councillor Richard Clark said: “Torfaen schools catering and property teams, alongside local contractors A.J.Quinns, GKR and Mint Services, have worked tirelessly over the summer period to ensure the implementation kept on target.

“As a result of the works, a vast number of meals can now be prepared at speed, in light of the increased Universal Free school meal take-up. It’s great to hear that more than 40 local people have also been employed in additional catering service roles in the schools.

“The continuous improvement to the menus also considers the pupil voice and our catering teams are currently working on a project with Nesta and three pilot schools to improve the uptake of school lunches”.

The completed works is aligned to Torfaen Council’s County Plan which sets out ways the council will assist with tackling inequality, raise educational attainment, and promote a healthier lifestyle in schools.

It also forms part of the council's Catering Sustainability and Carbon Reduction Plan.

For further information about universal free school meals and menus, visit the Torfaen Council website or contact CateringEnquiries@torfaen.gov.uk