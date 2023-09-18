Gwent Police were called to the A4042 in Cwmbran regarding a report of concern for safety of a man at around 1.35am on Saturday, September 16.

Officers attended the scene along with personnel from the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and Welsh Ambulance Service.

A 32-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment.

The incident caused the A4042 to be closed between Croesymwylach and Llantarnham in both directions.

Diverions were put in place and the public were advised to avoid the area.

The road re-opened around three hours after the incident.