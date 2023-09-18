The Welsh Liberal Democrats revealed in 2022, six of the top 10 areas in the UK with the most sewage discharges into rivers and waterways were located in Wales.

From Neath to the north Wales coast, sewage was dumped into rivers and waterways across Wales for more than 300,000 hours.

Welsh Liberal Democrat leader, Jane Dodds MS, said: “It’s disgraceful that six out of the 10 areas with the most sewage discharges into rivers were in Wales last year.

"That’s bad news for our environment, wildlife, and all those who enjoy our rivers.

“The Conservatives in Westminster have refused to take action against river pollution, and Labour Ministers in Cardiff Bay have failed to step and take Dwr Cymru to task on our polluted rivers and rising water bills.

“It's time for a shakeup and Labour Ministers in Cardiff Bay must get to grips with Dwr Cymru’s failure to protect our rivers.”

Earlier this year, Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water, was downgraded to a two-star rating for not getting to grips with pollution incidents.

The Liberal Democrats added: "In total, the company was responsible for 89 sewage pollution incidents in 2022.

"Despite this, Dŵr Cymru announced price rises in 2022, making the average bill in Wales the second highest anywhere in Wales and England."



The Welsh locations among the worst in the UK for sewage discharge

The six Welsh constituencies among the top 10 worst for sewage discharge in the UK, according to the Liberal Democrats, are:

Carmarthen East and Dinefwr Dwyfor Meirionnydd Preseli Pembrokeshire Ogmore Ceredigion Brecon and Radnorshire

Carmarthen East and South Pembrokeshire were ranked 11th.